Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stake Lifted by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 37.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of A traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.91. The stock had a trading volume of 840,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,396. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.42. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.28 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,732.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. SVB Securities decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.12.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

