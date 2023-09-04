AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Purchased by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 313,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In related news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,343.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Morris A. Davis acquired 4,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $50,010.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,028.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,343.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AGNC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.96. 7,888,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,025,982. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -38.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.01 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently -553.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

