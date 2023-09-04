Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.06.

ADC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, COO Craig Erlich acquired 1,500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.36 per share, with a total value of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 36,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,556.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Agree Realty news, COO Craig Erlich bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.36 per share, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 36,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,556.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter Coughenour bought 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.79 per share, for a total transaction of $30,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,291.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 53,751 shares of company stock worth $3,382,660 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Agree Realty by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,877 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 222,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 97,663 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $61.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Agree Realty has a one year low of $60.79 and a one year high of $76.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.34%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,004 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 41.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

