Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Bought by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 28.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Agree Realty by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 13,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.06.

Agree Realty Price Performance

NYSE ADC traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $61.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,629. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $60.79 and a twelve month high of $76.40.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 165.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard Agree acquired 11,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.95 per share, for a total transaction of $739,725.45. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,309,478.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,890,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,800,129.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard Agree acquired 11,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.95 per share, for a total transaction of $739,725.45. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,309,478.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 53,751 shares of company stock worth $3,382,660. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,004 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 41.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

