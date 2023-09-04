Aion Price Reaches $0.0017 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and $901.21 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00155981 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00050259 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00025621 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00026178 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003859 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 192% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.