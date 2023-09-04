Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $201.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

ALG has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Alamo Group from $208.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.50.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Alamo Group stock opened at $177.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 4.06. Alamo Group has a fifty-two week low of $118.73 and a fifty-two week high of $200.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.09). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $440.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alamo Group will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.45%.

Insider Activity at Alamo Group

In other news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 583 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total transaction of $100,748.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,363 shares in the company, valued at $5,074,220.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $214,042.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,966,853.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total value of $100,748.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,074,220.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,249 shares of company stock worth $588,211. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alamo Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,345,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 58.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

