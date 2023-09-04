Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna

Susquehanna reiterated their positive rating on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.64.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $95.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.85. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $121.30. The company has a market capitalization of $243.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

