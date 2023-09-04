Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP reduced its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,196 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 39.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 11.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,911,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 17.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $4.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $374.90. The company had a trading volume of 374,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,929. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $354.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.11, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.63. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $413.20.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.87 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. OTR Global lowered shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.33.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

