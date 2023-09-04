Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Reduced by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.9% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 93,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Alphabet by 46.5% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,851,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $608,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,500 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 19.4% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 16.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 204,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,787 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 56,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.4 %

GOOG traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $136.80. 16,671,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,473,922. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $138.58. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $31,178.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,056.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,043 shares of company stock worth $7,411,558. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

