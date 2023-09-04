Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $136.80. 16,671,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,473,922. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.90 and a 200-day moving average of $115.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $138.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $31,178.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,056.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $31,178.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,056.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $226,930.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,043 shares of company stock valued at $7,411,558 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

