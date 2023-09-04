Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Amedisys from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $88.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Amedisys by 161.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Amedisys by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $93.85 on Monday. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $126.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,340.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The health services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. Amedisys had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $552.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

