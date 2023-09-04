American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 83.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,460 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 104.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Redburn Partners lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

American Express Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:AXP traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,195,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.76. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. American Express’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

