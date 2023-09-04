Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Lifted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 640,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,020 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Amgen worth $156,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. FCA Corp TX grew its position in shares of Amgen by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 62.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 7.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.75.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $256.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $137.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.22. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

