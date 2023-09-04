Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,375,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,983,235,000 after buying an additional 174,774 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 15.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,761,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,601,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,151 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,351,778,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Argus cut their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.75.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $256.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,939. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.22. The company has a market capitalization of $137.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

