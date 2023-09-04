Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $255.75.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $256.71 on Thursday. Amgen has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $137.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

