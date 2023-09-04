Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Position Cut by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,152,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises 1.4% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.23% of Analog Devices worth $227,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,040,194,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,692,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,969 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 360.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,144,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,035 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after buying an additional 4,107,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,126,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,859,000 after buying an additional 1,007,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices
In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,886,215. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Analog Devices Trading Up 0.4 %
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.
Analog Devices Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Citigroup decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.21.
View Our Latest Research Report on ADI
Analog Devices Company Profile
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Analog Devices
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.