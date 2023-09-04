Analysts Set Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Target Price at $64.50

Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens raised their price target on Azenta from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Azenta in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Azenta from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Azenta alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AZTA

Azenta Stock Performance

Shares of Azenta stock opened at $56.49 on Monday. Azenta has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $63.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.64 and its 200 day moving average is $45.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.63 and a beta of 1.57.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Azenta’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Azenta will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David C. Gray sold 4,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $246,761.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,483.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Azenta by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Azenta by 35.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Azenta in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Azenta by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Azenta by 29.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

About Azenta

(Get Free Report

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.