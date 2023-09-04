Analysts Set Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Price Target at $266.17

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $266.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Cummins Stock Up 2.9 %

Cummins stock opened at $236.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cummins has a twelve month low of $200.40 and a twelve month high of $265.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $391,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Cummins by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 115,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,369,000 after buying an additional 16,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 804.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after buying an additional 16,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

