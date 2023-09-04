Analysts Set Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target at $14.71

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Digital Turbine from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $8.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $20.42.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $146.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 439.5% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 23,242 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 44,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 342.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

