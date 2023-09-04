Analysts Set Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Price Target at $10.13

Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

In other Mister Car Wash news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $1,758,034.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,518,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,335,813.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Mister Car Wash news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $34,508.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $1,758,034.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,518,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,335,813.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,233,409 shares of company stock worth $10,610,640. Corporate insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

NYSE:MCW opened at $7.21 on Monday. Mister Car Wash has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $11.14. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $236.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.54 million. Equities analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

