Analysts Set NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Price Target at $18.33

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

NS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

NuStar Energy Price Performance

Shares of NS opened at $16.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. NuStar Energy has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $18.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.37.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 162.85%. The business had revenue of $378.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 202.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,954,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,061,000 after purchasing an additional 975,659 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,852,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,637,000 after purchasing an additional 643,843 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,311,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,986,000 after purchasing an additional 200,098 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,048,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,108,000 after acquiring an additional 21,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,769,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,773,000 after acquiring an additional 24,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

