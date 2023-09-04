Analyzing eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) & Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI)

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) and Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares eHealth and Reliance Global Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eHealth $405.36 million 0.53 -$88.72 million ($3.50) -2.17 Reliance Global Group $17.99 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Reliance Global Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than eHealth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

75.6% of eHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of eHealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares eHealth and Reliance Global Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eHealth -15.85% -8.77% -5.13% Reliance Global Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for eHealth and Reliance Global Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eHealth 0 4 1 0 2.20 Reliance Global Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

eHealth currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.84%. Reliance Global Group has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.89%. Given Reliance Global Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Reliance Global Group is more favorable than eHealth.

Summary

Reliance Global Group beats eHealth on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc. operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program. Its Individual, Family and Small Business segment engages in the sale of individual, family, and small business health insurance plans; and ancillary products to non-Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, vision, and short and long term disability insurance. In addition, the company provides ecommerce platforms and consumer engagement solutions, which includes market leading information, decision support, customer engagement, and transactional services to group of health insurance consumers; and organize and present the insurance information in objective format to individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare and purchase health insurance plans. Further, it markets health insurance plans through its websites, including eHealth.com, eHealthInsurance.com, eHealthMedicare.com, Medicare.com, PlanPrescriber.com, and GoMedigap.com. The company also offers online sponsorship and advertising, lead referral, technology licensing revenue, and performance of other services, such as conducting health risk assessments. eHealth, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Reliance Global Group

Reliance Global Group, Inc. engages in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, and insurance brokerage products. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc. and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc. in October 2018. Reliance Global Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Lakewood, New Jersey.

