Analyzing NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) & Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) and Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for NXP Semiconductors and Infineon Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NXP Semiconductors 0 11 10 0 2.48 Infineon Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus price target of $225.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.16%. Given NXP Semiconductors’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NXP Semiconductors is more favorable than Infineon Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXP Semiconductors 21.04% 42.95% 14.32% Infineon Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Infineon Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Infineon Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NXP Semiconductors $13.21 billion 4.10 $2.79 billion $10.57 19.86 Infineon Technologies N/A N/A N/A $0.48 73.10

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than Infineon Technologies. NXP Semiconductors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infineon Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.2% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of Infineon Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats Infineon Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors. The company's products are used in various applications, including automotive, industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communication infrastructure. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. It operates in China, the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and internationally. The company was formerly known as KASLION Acquisition B.V and changed its name to NXP Semiconductors N.V. in May 2010. NXP Semiconductors N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products. The company's Industrial Power Control segment provides bare dies, discrete IGBTs and driver ICs; SiC diodes, MOSFETs, and modules; and IGBT modules and stacks for home appliances, industrial drives, industrial power supplies, industrial robotics, industrial vehicles, and traction, as well as for energy generation, storage, and transmission. Its Power & Sensor Systems segment offers gas and pressure sensors, and MEMS microphones chips; 3D ToF sensors; control ICs; discrete low-, mid-, and high-voltage power MOSFET; customized chips; GaN power switches; GPS low-noise amplifiers; low-voltage and high-voltage driver ICs; radar sensor ICs; RF antenna switches and power transistors; transient voltage suppressor diodes; SiC diode and MOSFETs; and USB controllers for use in audio amplifiers, automotive electronics, BLDC motors, cellular communications infrastructure, electric vehicle charging stations, human machine interaction, IoT, LED and conventional lighting systems, microinverter, mobile devices, power management, and special applications in harsh environments. The company's Connected Secure Systems segment provides connectivity solutions, embedded security controllers, microcontrollers, and security controllers for authentication, automotive, consumer electronics, government identification document, IoT, mobile communication, payment system, ticketing, access control, and trusted computing applications. Infineon Technologies AG is headquartered in Neubiberg, Germany.

