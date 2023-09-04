Ankr (ANKR) Reaches Market Cap of $181.19 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ankr has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a market capitalization of $181.19 million and approximately $6.71 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ankr Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01848913 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 239 active market(s) with $8,848,252.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

