Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $47.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $45.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ARMK. UBS Group upgraded Aramark from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Aramark in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aramark from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Aramark from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.36.

Get Aramark alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARMK

Aramark Price Performance

ARMK opened at $38.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.03. Aramark has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.62.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Aramark had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 21.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aramark

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Aramark in the first quarter valued at $1,372,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Aramark by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 84,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 16,932 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Aramark by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares during the last quarter.

About Aramark

(Get Free Report)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.