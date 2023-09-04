Arbitrum (ARB) Price Tops $0.89 on Top Exchanges

Arbitrum (ARB) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Arbitrum token can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00003454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arbitrum has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Arbitrum has a total market cap of $1.13 billion and $115.00 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arbitrum Token Profile

Arbitrum was first traded on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.9141661 USD and is up 3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 478 active market(s) with $107,922,656.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

