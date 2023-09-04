Ardor Reaches Market Cap of $60.62 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Ardor has a total market cap of $60.62 million and $497,785.83 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0607 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00038162 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00026282 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00012549 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003599 BTC.

Ardor Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

