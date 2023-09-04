Ark (ARK) Trading Up 27.3% Over Last 7 Days

Ark (ARK) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $53.98 million and $43.86 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ark has traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00009365 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002698 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002251 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001726 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 175,380,460 coins and its circulating supply is 175,381,242 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

