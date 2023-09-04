Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ashford from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Ashford alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AINC

Ashford Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.89. Ashford has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $18.30.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.50). Ashford had a net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $192.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ashford will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.