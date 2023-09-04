Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ASRT. BWS Financial reduced their price target on Assertio from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Assertio from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Assertio from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Assertio alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Assertio

Assertio Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASRT opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Assertio has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $186.51 million, a PE ratio of 2.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. Assertio had a net margin of 58.15% and a return on equity of 45.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Assertio will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William Mckee sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $69,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,769.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assertio

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assertio during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Assertio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Assertio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 2,983.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.