Astar (ASTR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.41 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Astar has a market capitalization of $283.38 million and approximately $8.41 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Astar has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Astar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0541 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.



About Astar

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,915,282,797 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,241,861,187 tokens. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

