AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives $66.80 Average PT from Brokerages

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at AtriCure

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

In other AtriCure news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,422 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $66,876.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,205.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Karen Prange sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $34,145.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,944.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $66,876.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,205.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,552 shares of company stock valued at $296,099. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 34.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in AtriCure during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AtriCure during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure Stock Up 1.2 %

AtriCure stock opened at $45.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $59.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $100.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AtriCure will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Articles

