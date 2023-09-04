Avalanche (AVAX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $88.34 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $3.48 billion and approximately $88.34 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $9.84 or 0.00038098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00026102 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00012497 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 430,992,996 coins and its circulating supply is 353,616,816 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

