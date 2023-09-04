Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) to Issue $0.81 Quarterly Dividend

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th.

Avery Dennison has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Avery Dennison has a payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Avery Dennison to earn $9.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Avery Dennison stock opened at $189.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $157.28 and a 12-month high of $195.95.

Insider Activity

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $1,048,526.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $892,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 466.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 268,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,062,000 after buying an additional 17,002 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Avery Dennison by 11.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 132,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 100,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Further Reading

