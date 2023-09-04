AvocadoCoin (AVDO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $177.92

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One AvocadoCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $889.74 or 0.03443666 BTC on major exchanges. AvocadoCoin has a market cap of $5.67 billion and approximately $177.92 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AvocadoCoin has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AvocadoCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

AvocadoCoin Token Profile

AvocadoCoin was first traded on August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AvocadoCoin’s official website is www.avocadocoin.com.

AvocadoCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AvocadoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AvocadoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AvocadoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AvocadoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AvocadoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.