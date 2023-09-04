Axie Infinity (AXS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $633.34 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $4.50 or 0.00017372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $633.34 million and $15.00 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00007344 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00021095 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015144 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,890.34 or 1.00022282 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,847,526 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 140,847,525.92445415 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.51844162 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 350 active market(s) with $16,074,908.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

