Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXON has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.73.

Insider Activity

In other Axon Enterprise news, COO Joshua Isner sold 1,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total value of $291,776.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $62,962,814.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hadi Partovi bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,777,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 413,817 shares in the company, valued at $79,080,428.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Isner sold 1,482 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total value of $291,776.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,962,814.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,905,331 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Axon Enterprise stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $215.39. 343,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,411. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.31 and a 52-week high of $229.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.33 and its 200 day moving average is $203.53.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.47. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $374.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.53 million. Analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.