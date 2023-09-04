AXS Investments LLC Buys 95 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

AXS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 82.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 2,080.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,676 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 128.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,278,000 after buying an additional 433,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of URI opened at $491.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $456.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.91. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.23 and a 12 month high of $492.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on URI. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

