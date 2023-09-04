AXS Investments LLC Takes Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,493,855,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 303.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,258,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477,201 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $300,998,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $169,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE CTRA opened at $28.46 on Monday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $32.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

