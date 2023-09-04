Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna

Susquehanna restated their positive rating on shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a $175.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baidu from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $228.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Baidu Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $146.47 on Thursday. Baidu has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $160.88. The firm has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

