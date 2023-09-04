Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Increased by Financial Avengers Inc.

Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 4.4% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.39.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.98. 35,228,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,679,762. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.63. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $230.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.