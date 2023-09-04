Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,699 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.6% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.98. 35,228,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,679,762. The stock has a market cap of $230.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average is $29.63.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.39.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

