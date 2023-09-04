Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 3.4% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,212,128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532,190 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,636,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,840 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $3,436,543,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,422,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,497,000 after buying an additional 699,040 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.39.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE BAC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.98. The company had a trading volume of 35,228,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,679,762. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average is $29.63. The company has a market capitalization of $230.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

