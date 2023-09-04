Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,519,481 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,809 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal comprises approximately 3.0% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 1.19% of Bank of Montreal worth $758,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Power Corp of Canada raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 21,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,780,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,450,000 after buying an additional 158,646 shares during the period. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:BMO traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $86.07. 601,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,098. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.91 and a 200-day moving average of $89.19. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $81.55 and a 52-week high of $102.79.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 58.81%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading

