Barclays Increases Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $260.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $239.86.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $221.53 on Thursday. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The stock has a market cap of $215.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 582.99, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.47, for a total transaction of $3,685,799.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,064,823.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.47, for a total transaction of $3,685,799.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,064,823.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $269,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,616,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,119,945 shares of company stock valued at $239,106,129 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

