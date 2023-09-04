Barclays Raises Alphawave IP Group (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) Price Target to GBX 185

Alphawave IP Group (OTCMKTS:AWEVF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 155 ($1.95) to GBX 185 ($2.33) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Alphawave IP Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AWEVF opened at $1.86 on Thursday. Alphawave IP Group has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93.
About Alphawave IP Group
