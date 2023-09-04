Barclays Raises Alphawave IP Group (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) Price Target to GBX 185

Alphawave IP Group (OTCMKTS:AWEVF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 155 ($1.95) to GBX 185 ($2.33) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Alphawave IP Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AWEVF opened at $1.86 on Thursday. Alphawave IP Group has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93.

About Alphawave IP Group

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

