Baupost Group LLC MA Has $381.05 Million Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Baupost Group LLC MA decreased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,235,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,764,906 shares during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery accounts for 6.5% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $381,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 57.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

WBD stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 62,845,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,288,236. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.41. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

