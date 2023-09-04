Baupost Group LLC MA Sells 375,144 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Baupost Group LLC MA trimmed its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,418,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,144 shares during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group comprises approximately 3.6% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Baupost Group LLC MA owned about 3.19% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $209,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EDU traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.16. 1,935,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,561. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 0.69. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $58.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.90). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $860.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.96 million. On average, research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EDU. StockNews.com downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EDU

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

(Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.