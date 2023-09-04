Baupost Group LLC MA Sells 498,319 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Baupost Group LLC MA reduced its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,274,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 498,319 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies comprises 3.2% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA owned 1.31% of SS&C Technologies worth $184,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 165.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 181.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $12,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.53. 701,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,045. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $64.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.41.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.05). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SSNC. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

