BCE (NYSE:BCE) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BCE from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BCE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.84.
BCE Trading Down 2.1 %
BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BCE Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. BCE’s payout ratio is 154.50%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in BCE by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,993,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,993,000 after purchasing an additional 239,309 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 264,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,060,000 after purchasing an additional 26,654 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 80,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 39,013 shares in the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BCE
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
